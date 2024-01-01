Prem trio eyeing Real Sociedad star Kubo

Tribal Football
Real Sociedad star Takefusa Kubo is being linked to several top Premier League clubs.

The 23-year-old is on the radar of Tottenham, Liverpool, and Manchester United.

Per Mundo Deportivo, they have not yet been any serious offers for Kubo from these clubs.

The interest, however, could be turned into concrete offers in a matter of weeks.

Sociedad are not eager to sell, but they may not have a choice if a team pays his buyout clause.

If a team bids £50.7 million, the former Real Madrid star can move without La Real standing in the way.

