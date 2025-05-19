Liverpool closing on agreement with Bournemouth defender Kerkez

Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez is the subject of intense transfer talks with Liverpool.

The Reds are now in talks over a fee with Bournemouth and also are speaking with Kerkez about personal terms. With negotiations now at an advanced stage.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Understand Liverpool have contacted Bournemouth for Milos Kerkez deal with talks now advancing!

"Liverpool are also completing the agreement on personal terms with Kerkez, keen on the move.

"Negotiations underway between clubs on transfer fee."