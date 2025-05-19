Tribal Football
Most Read
Lazio snatch last-gasp draw to deny Inter first place in Serie A
Chelsea ace Enzo Fernandez 'playing with one eye'
Antonio Conte reveals 'little problems' for Scott McTominay in Napoli title push
Chelsea intersted in former Enzo Maresca favourite

Liverpool closing on agreement with Bournemouth defender Kerkez

Paul Vegas
Liverpool closing on agreement with Bournemouth defender Kerkez
Liverpool closing on agreement with Bournemouth defender KerkezAction Plus
Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez is the subject of intense transfer talks with Liverpool.

The Reds are now in talks over a fee with Bournemouth and also are speaking with Kerkez about personal terms. With negotiations now at an advanced stage.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Understand Liverpool have contacted Bournemouth for Milos Kerkez deal with talks now advancing!

"Liverpool are also completing the agreement on personal terms with Kerkez, keen on the move.

"Negotiations underway between clubs on transfer fee."

Mentions
Premier LeagueKerkez MilosLiverpoolBournemouthFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool's Slot to be handed war chest this summer after Alexander-Arnold's announcement
Liverpool circle as Huijsen's £50M release clause doesn't have to be paid in full
Liverpool join Chelsea in race for Bournemouth star Huijsen who has a £50M release clause