Liverpool circle as Huijsen's £50M release clause doesn't have to be paid in full

Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen is wanted by several clubs this summer and now it has been revealed that his release clause does not have to be paid in full.

Journalist Florian Plettenberg has claimed that Huijsen's release clause does not have to be paid in full and that sides who are interested can pay the fee in three instalments. Huijsen is strongly linked with a move to Liverpool along with his teammate Milos Kerkez. But several other sides including Chelsea and Real Madrid are also preparing bids for the defender.

"What makes the release clause for Dean #Huijsen even more interesting: the £50m/€58m do not have to be paid immediately – it has been contractually agreed that the clause can be paid in three instalments.

"All interested clubs have been informed of this. Talks with several clubs are ongoing. No decision has been made yet."

Reports have indicated that Huijsen would prioritise a move to Los Blancos if the La Liga club were to step up their interest. However, with Liverpool on the verge of winning the Premier League title manager Arne Slot may be able to turn his head especially if teammate Kerkez makes the move to Merseyside alongside him.

The Reds could be eyeing Huijsen as his Virgil van Dijk’s long term successor as the 20 year old has the height and strength to match any defender in Europe. The youngster is one of the best ball-playing central defenders in European football and has been at the centre of an international tug-of-war between the Netherlands and Spain as they try to lure him to either side.

Now the news regarding the clause has been revealed many clubs may submit offers that are lower but pay the price in full over a certain period of time. Several sides are already interested in the defender but now the likes of Manchester United and Barcelona who are financially restricted may now be ready to make an offer for the Spaniard.