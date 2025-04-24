Liverpool join Chelsea in race for Bournemouth star Huijsen who has a £50M release clause

Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen is wanted by several clubs this summer as the season comes to a close.

According to Sky Sports, Bournemouth is readying itself for mass interest in Huijsen, with five Premier League clubs, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, all desperate to snap him up once the summer transfer window opens. Huijsen has enjoyed a breakout season, becoming a key player for manager Andoni Iraola despite being just 20 year old.

The report claims that Huijsen has a £50M release clause in his contract and with so much interest in the young defender, it is impossible to say where he will end up next season. There is a very high chance he will leave the Cherries and with soon-to-be league winners Liverpool and Bayern Munich interested as well as Los Blancos he has his pick of elite sides.

According to reports, Liverpool are set on signing the Spanish international as the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez are due to leave this summer. Backup defender Jarell Quansah is a fantastic talent but does not match up against Huijsen and manager Arne Slot will be looking to build a squad that can compete in every competition possible. A bigger summer spend is on the horizon for the Reds, and Huijsen will likely be a part of that major rebuild.