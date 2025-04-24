Liverpool plan £95M double bid for Bournemouth pair

Liverpool are planning a double defensive raid on Bournemouth this summer.

The Reds' interest in Bournemouth fullback Milos Kerkez is well-known, however they won't stop there.

The Daily Mail says Liverpool also are jumping into the battle for Kerkez's defensive colleague, Dean Huijsen.

The Spain international's contract carries a £50m buyout clause and he has had contact with Real Madrid in recent weeks. Chelsea are also in contact and are willing to meet the clause.

But Liverpool are now showing their interest, especially with doubts emerging over the futures of Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah.

With Liverpool needing to meet Huijsen's clause, signing Kerkez will also cost £45m, meaning the Cherries can expect to rake in £95m for the defensive pair.