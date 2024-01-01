Liverpool chiefs ponder new loan move for Carvalho

Liverpool chiefs are yet to decide Fabio Carvalho season plans.

After last season's successful loan with Hull City, the midfielder is back with Liverpool and taking part in their preseason tour of the US.

Football Insider says a decision regarding Carvalho is yet to be made about this new campaign.

While reluctant to sell the midfielder, a new loan could be arranged in the coming weeks.

Carvalho played just over an hour in Friday's preseason friendly win against Real Betis on Friday.