DONE DEAL: Hull sign Liverpool striker Jagielka

Hull City have signed Liverpool striker Zac Jagielka.

The Wales U17 international joins Hull as a free agent.

Jagielka is the son of former Everton captain Phil Jagielka and his move to Hull is viewed as a coup by the Tigers.

He becomes part of an intake of 12 new first-year scholars who have signed two-year scholarships with the club.

Jagielka joined Liverpool's academy as a 13 year-old.