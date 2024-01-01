Liverpool set price for Morton

Premier League giants Liverpool are said to have put a value on Tyler Morton.

The youngster is one who the club do not want to sell, but will let go if the right offer arrives.Per the Liverpool Echo and other sources, Liverpool value Morton at £20 million at the very least.

There is interest in the 21-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Hull City in the Championship.

That loan was a success, as Morton has caught the attention of RB Leipzig and other clubs in Europe.