Liverpool chief Hughes plans late bid for Juventus attacker Chiesa

Premier League giants Liverpool may be ready to make their first major summer signing.

The Reds are said to be considering a move for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa.

The Italian international is available for a modest fee, per the BBC, as Juve look to revamp their squad.

Given Chiesa only has one year left on his contract, Juve are prepared to cash in on him this summer.

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes is said to be prepared to put in an opening bid.

The Reds have been linked to various players in the summer, but have not yet pulled the trigger.

