Achterberg reveals how Liverpool's Brazilian star could have left the club with Klopp this summer

Ex-Liverpool coach John Achterberg has revealed that Alisson could easily have left the club.

The Brazilian is the undisputed no.1 at Anfield and will continue in the role under new boss Arne Slot.

Achterberg, who left with former manager Jurgen Klopp in the summer, admits that some of the staff remaining was key to ensuring Alisson remained at the club.

“It’s a good thing to do. In the end, it was the right thing as well, because obviously Liverpool wanted to change the whole department basically." Achterberg told The Football Historian Podcast of his move.

“They were smart to at least keep Taffarel, because if they would also change Taffarel, they probably would have told Ali to find a new club basically.

“You have to be smart as well. It’s good, because Taffa’s a really good guy and it’s perfect that he’s there for them.”