Liverpool chasing Real Sociedad winger Kubo

Liverpool are chasing a deal for Real Sociedad winger Takefuso Kubo.

Sport Nippon says Liverpool are preparing a €65m offer for the Japan international.

Although he renewed until 2029 in February, it's suggested the Reds will pay more than what Real Sociedad are demanding (€60m) to ensure his transfer goes through.

It's stated Liverpool see Kubo as a replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Kubo will also will receive a salary of €15m-a-year at Anfield.