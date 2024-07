Liverpool scouting Real Madrid pair Guler, Rodrygo this summer

Liverpool are scouting two Real Madrid attackers this summer.

Estadio Deportivo says the Reds are watching Turkey midfielder Arda Guler at the Euros and Brazil ace Rodrygo Goes at the Copa America.

Both players are on Liverpool's shopping list with new manager Arne Slot giving his approval.

Rodrygo has already attracted a serious enquiry from Liverpool since the end of last season.

Guler, meanwhile, could leave on-loan next term, with Real Sociedad also keen.