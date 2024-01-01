Liverpool approach Real Madrid for Guler

Tribal Football
Liverpool have approached Real Madrid for Arda Guler.

The Turkey international has shone at the Euros after ending his first season in Spain with a flourish.

Marca says Liverpool have expressed interest in Guler, sounding out Real about the midfielder's availability.

However, Real are unlikely to sanction a sale and if the youngster is to leave, it will likely be on-loan.

Real Madrid already have a destination planned, with Real Sociedad viewed as the ideal platform to place Guler next season.

