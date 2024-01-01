Liverpool approach Real Madrid for Guler

Liverpool have approached Real Madrid for Arda Guler.
The Turkey international has shone at the Euros after ending his first season in Spain with a flourish.
Marca says Liverpool have expressed interest in Guler, sounding out Real about the midfielder's availability.
However, Real are unlikely to sanction a sale and if the youngster is to leave, it will likely be on-loan.
Real Madrid already have a destination planned, with Real Sociedad viewed as the ideal platform to place Guler next season.