Liverpool approach Real Madrid for Guler

Liverpool have approached Real Madrid for Arda Guler.

The Turkey international has shone at the Euros after ending his first season in Spain with a flourish.

Marca says Liverpool have expressed interest in Guler, sounding out Real about the midfielder's availability.

However, Real are unlikely to sanction a sale and if the youngster is to leave, it will likely be on-loan.

Real Madrid already have a destination planned, with Real Sociedad viewed as the ideal platform to place Guler next season.