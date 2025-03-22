Liverpool captain Van Dijk: Unique Cubarsi a joy to watch

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk admits he's a fan of Barcelona youngster Pau Cubarsi.

The pair shared a pitch on Thursday as Holland and Spain drew 2-2 in their Nations League clash, though Cubarsi was forced off late on due to injury.

Oranje skipper Van Dijk said afterwards: "I think he's a huge talent and a special player. When you are only 18 and playing at this level, it is impressive. He is unique.

"He's a joy to watch play. His style is not the typical Barca style, because Pau Cubarsí loves to make long passes, and he is good at it. It's also something I like.

"Of course, I am sad to see him hurt, but he is a great talent and faces a fantastic future."

Cubarsi has left the Spain camp to return to Barcelona for injury scans.