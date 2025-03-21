Barcelona battling Liverpool for Feyenoord defender Read

Feyenoord defender Givairo Read is being followed by Liverpool and Barcelona.

Sport says Barca and Liverpool are lining up a move for the 18 year-old this summer.

Scouts from Barça have watched Read several times this term. Furthermore, management likes that he is still young, has room for improvement and that he can play at both the left and right sides of defence.

Barcelona has already expressed interest to Read's agent, but a switch to Camp Nou is not yet close.

In addition to Barça, Liverpool are also keeping a close eye on the young defender. The Reds see him as a candidate in the likely departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid.