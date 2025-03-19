LaLiga giants encouraged as Diaz unsettled at Liverpool

Luis Diaz is unsettled at Liverpool.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Diaz is weighing up his options ahead of the summer market.

The Colombia winger is attracting interest from Spain, where Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are both interested.

It's suggested Barca are particularly keen, where president Joan Laporta and sports director Deco are both big admirers.

Diaz has a deal to 2027, but Liverpool could choose to sell this summer so to prevent the attacker from running down his contract.

Saudi Pro League clubs are also monitoring Diaz's situation this season.