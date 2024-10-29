Liverpool captain Van Dijk: These people have no clue

Liverpool standard-bearer Virgil van Dijk knows that it matters where they finish when the season ends.

Van Dijk was asked about being one point off top spot after a tough away game against Arsenal in the Premier League.

After getting a creditable 2-2 draw, Van Dijk believes the focus is on individual games and to then see where that takes them near the end of the season.

He stated, “I don’t know how important that point will be - we are still in October. People spoke about that if you lose (at Arsenal), you will lose the league, and they have absolutely no clue.

“The season is so, so long, there are so many twists and turns that could happen and will happen, but we focus only on the games ahead.

“The team that sets a very good foundation before December, and then goes through December in the best way possible without any injuries and good results, has a good chance to be top of the league. It was a tough one for both sides against Arsenal.

“We got a point, a well-deserved point in the end. Now we go back and focus on Brighton because that will be a tough game on Wednesday as well.”