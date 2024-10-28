Tribal Football
Most Read
Xavi and son drop Man Utd hint
Trippier granted time away from Newcastle
Man Utd to pay huge sum to Ten Hag after dismissal
SACKED! Ten Hag axed as Man Utd manager after club’s worst start to Prem season

Arsenal defender Timber opens up about coming off against Liverpool

Ansser Sadiq
Timber opens up about coming off against Liverpool
Timber opens up about coming off against LiverpoolAction Plus
Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber has broken his silence about coming off against Liverpool. 

The Dutchman got his first start in over a month at the Emirates Stadium against the Reds, in a game Arsenal drew 2-2. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Timber had to come off with 15 minutes to go, with youngster Miles Lewis-Skelly coming on instead. 

On Instagram Timber wrote: "Good to be back, we fought hard. A bit disappointed but we take the point." 

"I think we’ve done everything we could to accelerate that process," said boss Mikel Arteta post-game. 

"He (Timber) was so willing. The team and the medical staff have done a great job. We gave ourselves the chance to compete.  

“I don’t know the extent of the injury if there is one. The same with big Gabi. Continue to go." 

Mentions
Timber JurrienLiverpoolArsenalPremier League
Related Articles
Keane baffled by Arsenal mentality: I'm starting to worry
Liverpool hero Carragher accuses Arsenal boss Arteta of "morphing into Mourinho"
Andy Crosby exclusive: Working with England stars Shaw, Calvert-Lewin & Ramsdale; planning for coaching return