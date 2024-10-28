Arsenal defender Timber opens up about coming off against Liverpool
Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber has broken his silence about coming off against Liverpool.
The Dutchman got his first start in over a month at the Emirates Stadium against the Reds, in a game Arsenal drew 2-2.
However, Timber had to come off with 15 minutes to go, with youngster Miles Lewis-Skelly coming on instead.
On Instagram Timber wrote: "Good to be back, we fought hard. A bit disappointed but we take the point."
"I think we’ve done everything we could to accelerate that process," said boss Mikel Arteta post-game.
"He (Timber) was so willing. The team and the medical staff have done a great job. We gave ourselves the chance to compete.
“I don’t know the extent of the injury if there is one. The same with big Gabi. Continue to go."