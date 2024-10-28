Liverpool's point against title rivals Arsenal will only fill them with more confidence.

That is the view of forward Cody Gakpo, who spoke after the pulsating and end to end contest at the Emirates Stadium.

Advertisement Advertisement

Twice Arsenal took the lead, but twice the Reds pegged them back to share the spoils.

"Every season is a different one," said the Holland international post-game.

"When we came here, we knew obviously that we lost last season. We are not in the same place now as we were back then so I think we have a lot of confidence from this season alone. We have to keep this and show what we are good at and get more points.

"If we have confidence, even if we are behind, we know the chances will come. It comes from the approach, from the manager, from the results we had in the last games - everything together, we have enough confidence to act like we act now.

"We are compact and then we try to attack very fast. We try to take a lot of chances and we are very dangerous. I think if you come here, against good opponent, at the end it is a good point. Obviously you want to win but I think it is a good point."