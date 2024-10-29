Arsenal midfielder Merino: We cannot use injuries as excuse

Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino has warned Arsenal’s title rivals that they have a lot more to give.

The Gunners are adrift of Manchester City in the Premier League, which has already put a dent in their title hopes.

Advertisement Advertisement

While Merino knows they have to do some catching up, he is confident they can take it down to the wire.

Speaking after a 2-2 draw with Liverpool, he stated: “Injuries are part of the game and they cannot be an excuse for results.

“When you are a group of winners, you cannot make excuses - you have to think about the things you can improve, and if you start making excuses you don’t reflect credit on yourself.

“You have to deal with it, take the positives, get better. There are always challenges with the physical and mental aspects of a long season, but this team is ready to overcome them. That’s why we are disappointed not to take three points against Liverpool because the team deserved them.

“The message is simple - this team is not going to lose their focus, it’s never going to give up no matter what the situation or what time of the year it is. The focus is to go 100 per cent and learn from every game. We focus only on ourselves and what new can do to win every single game.

“We don’t look outside the team for answers. This is our mentality and it’s what will bring us success in the future.”