Liverpool captain Van Dijk seeks more fans support in title charge

Captain Virgil van Dijk has urged Liverpool fans to be in “the best shape of their lives” to help push the team toward the Premier League title.

The Reds captain acknowledged the tension in Sunday’s 2-1 win over Wolves but called on supporters to play their part.

Advertisement Advertisement

First-half goals from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah secured a lead before Matheus Cunha’s strike made for a nervy finish.

"It is easier to say than actually do," said Van Dijk of them being nervous.

"We are all human beings and I totally understand anxiety or nervousness can kick in but we have to just keep going and we need the fans in the best shape of their lives and they need us to be in the best shape of our lives as well.

“Hopefully by the end of the season we can all enjoy it even more.

"Second half definitely (was tough). But we fought and we got the three points and that's very good. It's Wolves. If you have seen Wolves over the last games, Arsenal when they played them, they are very difficult in one-v-ones, Cunha is given a free role so he can run everywhere. Sometimes when you are open they can hurt you.

"That's the Premier League as well. Credit to them. Obviously, we could have done much better in the second half, Wolves gave us a fight and the willingness of everyone not to concede an equaliser.

“I think at this stage it doesn't really matter. We just have to look to ourselves, focus on ourselves, not look at others, don't get into any discussions with others, we just look at Liverpool and that's the only thing we have control over: winning games ahead of us.

"We see how difficult that could be because things could have been different based on the second half but we got the three points and now we focus on Wednesday, another difficult ground where we have to get the three points.

"Because you play against teams who can hurt you even more, especially at two away grounds where teams are very good. If you're not ready for it you don't deserve anything. We have to keep going, keep working, stay confident and let's see what it brings. I think we are in a very good position but we want to be in a very good position in May so we have to keep going."