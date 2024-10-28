Liverpool captain Van Dijk scoffs at Arsenal injury excuse

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk has rubbished the severity of Arsenal’s injury problems.

The Dutchman was asked whether their title rivals were below full strength during a 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Sunday.

Despite twice going behind, Van Dijk’s team were able to grab a vital away point and remain top of the table.

Asked about injuries, Van Dijk stated: “Another player injured? I think they only had two players injured today.

“They played a very, very strong team. It’s part of the game.”

"I think someone said to me last year, Man City lost here and they won the league,” Van Dijk added.

“We're in October. I've read so many things that Arsenal are out of the title race if they lose.

“We're in the business where you can be on top one week and then not. We are in October and let's see what it brings us at the end of the season. Enjoy the ride.”