Tribal Football
Most Read
Trippier granted time away from Newcastle
Odegaard: Arsenal players excited and ready for Liverpool
Gavi mocked Vini Jr as Barcelona thrash Real Madrid: 4-0, 4-0!
Ten Hag fumes as Man Utd defeated at West Ham: Unfair and unjust

Liverpool captain Van Dijk scoffs at Arsenal injury excuse

Ansser Sadiq
Liverpool captain Van Dijk scoffs at Arsenal injury excuse
Liverpool captain Van Dijk scoffs at Arsenal injury excuseAction Plus
Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk has rubbished the severity of Arsenal’s injury problems.

The Dutchman was asked whether their title rivals were below full strength during a 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Despite twice going behind, Van Dijk’s team were able to grab a vital away point and remain top of the table.

Asked about injuries, Van Dijk stated: “Another player injured? I think they only had two players injured today.

“They played a very, very strong team. It’s part of the game.”

"I think someone said to me last year, Man City lost here and they won the league,” Van Dijk added.

“We're in October. I've read so many things that Arsenal are out of the title race if they lose. 

“We're in the business where you can be on top one week and then not. We are in October and let's see what it brings us at the end of the season. Enjoy the ride.”

Mentions
Premier Leaguevan Dijk VirgilArsenalLiverpool
Related Articles
Liverpool boss Slot explains booking: This is a f****** joke
Van Dijk insists Liverpool can be happy with Arsenal point; responds to contract question
Slot on Liverpool's draw with Arsenal: To get a point is pleasing to see