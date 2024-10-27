Liverpool boss Slot explains booking: This is a f****** joke

Liverpool boss Arne Slot was left unimpressed by his booking during Sunday's 2-2 draw at Arsenal.

Ref Anthony Taylor showed Slot a yellow card in the second-half.

Afterwards, the manager explained: “Last time I said I completely deserved a yellow card. This time, I don’t think I did.

“I said after so many times they were on the floor, which can happen in football — I don’t blame them for that — but they always fell down after they had ball possession. That took the energy out of the game in my opinion.

“I said to Ibou (Konate): ‘This is a f****** joke’. The fourth official thought I said to him: ‘You are a f****** joke’. So that is definitely not what I said.

“But I got a yellow for that so now I am on two. I have to be careful now.”