Slot on Liverpool's draw with Arsenal: To get a point is pleasing to see

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has spoke on his sides' performance against Arsenal which he says he is pleased about despite not grabbing all three points.

The Reds were hoping to secure a victory in London, with Arsenal missing several key players but failed to take advantage of a poor second half performance from Mikel Arteta’s side who were exposed after Gabriel went off injured.

Slot spoke after the game about his team's performance which he says he is proud of after coming back from 2-1 down thanks to a late Mohamed Salah goal.

"Going two times behind against a very strong and good Arsenal team, to get a point is pleasing to see because we had to play an away game in Europe this week. To go two times behind with the fans being so loud and the team coming back so strong in the second half, I didn’t feel we deserved to go in 2-1 behind.

"It’s very pleasing to see we had the energy and we were so strong to fight back in the game. We did really good but we were really strong today."

The Dutchman praised Trent Alexander-Arnold and Darwin Nunez in setting up Salah’s equaliser which means both sides share a point, leaving Manchester City a point ahead at the top of the table.

"If you’re a big club, you need these quality players or you won’t get the results. You need the players who can get the difference for you. We have to give credit to Trent and Darwin in that goal."

Slot’s men face Brighton in their next league game as they look to bounce back with 3 points to keep their title chances alive. Arsenal however face Newcastle United and with another injury scare for Gabriel it means Arteta has some tough decisions to make.