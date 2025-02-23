Tribal Football
Liverpool captain Van Dijk on contract talks: When I've decided it'll be made public
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk insists he has nothing to report regarding his contract situation.

Off contract in June, Van Dijk says developments are likely to accelerate closer to the end of the season.

He told Sky Sports: "In the next few months there will be updates on my future. When there is a definitive answer on my future, it will probably be made public... I have always said that I am quite calm about this."

He added: "I can't talk about the negotiations with the club about the contract, but I can only say that I am fully committed to Liverpool. I love the fans... let's see what the future holds. As long as I am calm, I think the rest of the world can remain calm.

"I am very well physically, mentally, and the only goal I have at the moment is to try to be successful with Liverpool. I want to be the best captain and player I can be for the team and the club."

