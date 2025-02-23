Real Madrid interested in Liverpool defender Van Dijk

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Real Madrid are interested in Liverpool's Bosman prospect Virgil van Dijk.

Off contract in June, Van Dijk and Liverpool have seen little progress made over talks regarding a new deal.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Real Madrid are interested in signing Van Dijk.

They see him as a one-year transfer window opportunity given Eder Militao's injury and the bright future that Raul Asencio has.

Nothing has been settled over a move for the veteran, but the club have their sights set on the Dutch centre-back.

