Casemiro to retire at Man United after Amorim revival

Casemiro may choose to finish his career at Manchester United, having become an integral figure in their European campaign under Ruben Amorim.

The Brazilian has been a key figure in the Red Devils' Europa League campaign, standing out as a bright spot in what has otherwise been a disappointing season.

“I have won what I have won,” he told the media. 

“But I always want more. I always want to earn it, to win, that is the winning mentality.

“Whether I play or don’t play, I am there every day. That is me as a person, that is me. Whether I play or not - all I want is for United to win.

“I want to help in any way I can, I will be there. This is my mentality. That is why I have won what I have won in my career.”

