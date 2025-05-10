ElClasico: Real Madrid go to Barcelona with LaLiga title race in balance

The Estadi Olímpic is set to host the biggest rivalry match in Europe on Sunday, when football fans from all over the world will tune in for the last ELCLASICO of the 2024/25 LALIGA EA SPORTS campaign. Featuring some of the finest players in the world, the upcoming duel could decide one of the most exciting title races of the last few years.

Only four points separate FC Barcelona and second-placed Real Madrid in the table after both teams won their respective games on Matchday 34. Los Blaugrana saw an already relegated Real Valladolid take an early lead at the Estadio José Zorrilla on Saturday through Iván Sánchez, yet goals from Raphinha and Fermín López after the break allowed the league leaders to avoid a potential upset on the road, clinching a 2-1 win and three important points.

One day later, Real Madrid took a two-goal lead over RC Celta before half-time, courtesy of goals from Arda Güler and Kylian Mbappé. The latter completed a brace after the interval, but the Galicians didn’t give up.

The visitors pulled two back through Javi Rodríguez and Williot Swedberg to get back into the match, but Los Blancos saw the game out to grab a 3-2 win, their fourth straight league victory.

Fede Valverde and Dani Olmo fit and in form LaLiga

FC Barcelona have dominated ELCLASICO this season

Sunday’s duel in Catalonia will be the fourth clash between the two teams across all competitions this season, with FC Barcelona having won each of the previous three. The first league ELCLASICO of the campaign took place on October 26th, when Barça sent shockwaves through the Spanish capital by grabbing a 4-0 win at the Bernabéu. A brace from Robert Lewandowski was followed by goals from Lamine Yamal and Raphinha. Curiously, all four goals were scored in the second half.

The two fierce rivals then faced off in the Spanish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia, where Hansi Flick’s side delivered another dominant outing to thrash Los Blancos 5-2, with Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Alejandro Balde getting their names on the scoresheet.

Their latest clash took place just a couple of weeks ago at the Estadio de La Cartuja, where FC Barcelona and Real Madrid locked horns in the Copa del Rey final. Pedri put his team ahead before the break, but Carlo Ancelotti’s side turned the game around thanks to set-piece goals from Mbappé and Aurélien Tchouaméni.

When everything indicated that Real Madrid would prevail over the Catalans for the first time this season, a late Ferran Torres goal sent the game to extra time, where Jules Koundé netted a third to clinch the trophy for FC Barcelona.

Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid go to Montjuic with confidence LaLiga

Real Madrid are comfortable on the road

Now, Real Madrid are determined to win arguably the biggest ELCLASICO of the season so far, when they take to the pitch at the Estadi Olímpic pitch this weekend looking to keep this title race alive. Los Blancos may have not celebrated a single win over Flick’s side this term, but their recent away record at Barça is impressive.

In fact, Real Madrid have won in three of their last four league visits at FC Barcelona. The last of these victories came in October of 2023, their visit to the Estadi Olímpic last season, when İlkay Gündoğan’s opener put the hosts in front but Jude Bellingham netted a late brace to turn the game around for Real Madrid, who won 2-1.

That means Real Madrid have won the only meeting so far between these teams at the Estadi Olímpic since Barça temporarily moved to the venue in the summer of 2023.

With four games to go this league campaign, including Sunday’s ELCLASICO, a potential FC Barcelona victory on Matchday 35 could all but seal the title for LosBlaugrana. On the other hand, should Real Madrid escape with all three points from Catalonia then they would blow the title race wide open, as Barça won’t have it easy in their last three games of the season. A Catalan derby away at RCD Espanyol will be followed by a tough home duel against fifth-placed Villarreal CF before a visit to fourth-placed Athletic Club.

It promises to be a thrilling end to this 2024/25 LALIGA EA SPORTS season, and this Sunday’s ELCLASICO is a must-watch for football fans around the world.