Van Dijk on Real Madrid clash: Liverpool ready to fight from the very first whistle

Van Dijk on Real Madrid clash: We are ready to fight from the very first whistle

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has rallied his side ahead of a huge clash with Real Madrid which he says will be a fantastic game to watch for the neutral fan.

Liverpool host Champions League champions Los Blancos at Anfield this evening then welcome Premier League champions Manchester City at the weekend in a week of crucial games.

“I love every single week of playing for Liverpool and I always will,” he wrote in tonight's match programme notes. “But I’d be lying if I said that as a group, we weren’t aware of the excitement building over what is to come over the next few days.

“To play at Anfield against first Real Madrid, and then on Sunday against Manchester City, is something we as players are really looking forward to, and I’m sure our supporters feel exactly the same.

“Huge challenges, but challenges we will face head-on, I can assure you.”

The Dutch defender has never been in a side that has beaten Madrid.

“Now, our focus (is on) Real Madrid, and what should be another fantastic Champions League night under the lights at Anfield.

“We cannot underplay or underestimate this one. I am well aware that I have never beaten Real Madrid as a player, and that as a team we have lost some big games against them. Our record against them is obviously something we would like to change, but I can assure you that that is not something that will affect our preparations for this game.

“It’s the Champions League, it’s a massive game, a beautiful fixture for the neutral, and it’s one that we want to come out on top of.”

Despite the pressure bearing down on his shoulders the defender hopes to please the Anfield crowd with a win.

“As I say, we are looking forward to this. Our results this season have been really good, and that gives us a lot of confidence, no matter the opponent.

“Of course, we know the quality of the team we will be up against. They are the reigning European champions, and they have world-class players in every position. We cannot ignore that, and we have to make sure that we are ready to fight from the very first whistle. We know that Anfield will be loud and that the fans will be right behind us.

“Hopefully we can give you guys plenty to shout about.”

