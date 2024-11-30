Liverpool captain Van Dijk: Gravenberch in best shape of his life

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has hailed the influence of teammate Ryan Gravenberch this season.

Van Dijk has recognised the impact of the Holland midfielder this term.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Gravenberch is really in the shape of his life. He plays with one hundred percent confidence and he is developing enormously, especially defensively," Van Dijk told Voetbal Primeuer.

"Of course I shout at him all the time, but I feel he appreciates it."

Premier League leaders Liverpool host Manchester City on Sunday.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play