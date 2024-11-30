Liverpool captain Van Dijk: Gravenberch in best shape of his life

Tribal Football
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has hailed the influence of teammate Ryan Gravenberch this season.

 Van Dijk has recognised the impact of the Holland midfielder this term.

"Gravenberch is really in the shape of his life. He plays with one hundred percent confidence and he is developing enormously, especially defensively," Van Dijk told Voetbal Primeuer.

"Of course I shout at him all the time, but I feel he appreciates it."

Premier League leaders Liverpool host Manchester City on Sunday.

 

