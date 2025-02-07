Liverpool captain Van Dijk delighted reaching Carabao Cup final

Virgil van Dijk expressed his pride in helping Liverpool reach the Carabao Cup final, highlighting the team’s hard work and determination.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining focus and not becoming complacent despite their strong form.

Advertisement Advertisement

Van Dijk remains committed to driving high standards within the squad as they prepare for the final at Wembley.

After their 4-0 win against Tottenham, he stated post-game: "It is always a proud moment to be on the scoresheet. There is a lot of work behind the screen to be more clinical, and it’s never easy, but today I could finally score a goal again.”

On form and league position, he added: “We are in February now, and we cannot complain about the situation we are in, but we should not take any of that for granted and not be easy on each other.

“I don’t see that happening as I will be on top of it.

“It is about staying calm and working our socks off and focusing on ourselves.”