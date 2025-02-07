Liverpool captain Van Dijk: No-one knows my future

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Liverpool captain Van Dijk: No-one knows my futureAction Plus
Centre half Virgil van Dijk has admitted he’s no closer to deciding his Liverpool future, with his contract set to expire this summer.  

The 33-year-old Dutchman is free to negotiate a pre-contract with foreign clubs but remains a key figure this term.  

Van Dijk’s leadership and decisive goal in the 4-1 aggregate victory over Tottenham in the Carabao Cup showcased his continued importance to the Reds.

"I am feeling good, what the future brings I have no idea," he told Sky Sports. 

"Anyone who says they know, they are absolutely wrong." 

Speaking to Amazon Prime last month, he had said: "I love the club, the club loves me. I love the fans, the fans love me and it is a very good foundation to be successful.

"In my opinion I can play for another three, four years at least at the highest level. We will see what the future brings.'

