Konate says he and Van Dijk aim "to be the best partnership in the world" at Liverpool

Center half Ibrahima Konate says he and Virgil van Dijk aim to be “the best defensive partnership in the world.”

Together, they have helped Liverpool build the Premier League’s strongest defense, conceding just 21 goals.

Advertisement Advertisement

Konate has cemented his place as Van Dijk’s main partner under Arne Slot and credits the Dutch defender for helping him improve.

“What a defender!” he said, per The Mirror.

“I think if we talk about him and what he’s done, it’s unbelievable. I have a very good relationship with Virgil on the pitch and outside of the pitch. When I came here as a 21-year-old, he gave me a lot of advice and helped me with my adaptation here.

“When I was in Leipzig I watched some games of Liverpool and I didn’t realise how good he was. Then when I came here, sometimes I’d think, ‘no, how’s this possible?’.

“Now I think because he’s too good, some strikers see Virgil and are just thinking, ‘I’ve no chance against him’. On the pitch I need him and I think it’s the same way for him, hopefully! I know how good he can be for me and we just work together and try to be the best partnership in the world.”