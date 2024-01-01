Tribal Football
Liverpool captain Van Dijk admits 'loving' AC Milan greats

Liverpool and Holland captain Virgil van Dijk admits he grew up admiring AC Milan's great defenders.

Van Dijk says he would study the games of Paolo Maldini and Alessandro Nesta when growing up.

“I loved both Nesta and Maldini. That Milan were something completely different. When you talk about Nesta, you mean elegance. He made everything seem so simple. Watching Alessandro’s play was like watching Roger Federer,” he told TMW.

“Players like him showed us, defenders, the way to go. I respect him a lot, as I do all the other Milan defenders, who won European competitions at that time. I learned a lot from each of them.

"Everyone has their own opinion, but in my opinion, Nesta was the greatest Italian defender.”

