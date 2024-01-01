Van Basten remains frustrated with Holland captain Van Dijk

Netherlands icon Marco van Basten is furious with Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk.

The Liverpool centre half has come in for a lot of criticism in his homeland during Euro 2024 so far.

The Dutch are through to the last 16, but only as a third placed team in their group after losing to Austria on the third matchday.

"He’s got to lead and he’s the one we’re going to hold accountable in the end," Van Basten said on Dutch TV after the 3-2 loss to Austria.

"He has to organise things and he is responsible. He is the great leader of the team and you have to organise these kinds of things better.

"Unfortunately, the criticism has not led to improvement, because it is actually the same points that are not going well.

“In that respect, it’s a bit disappointing. I’m sorry I have to say it again, but I can also keep my mouth shut."