Liverpool boss Slot: You always look at the market

Liverpool boss Arne Slot says they could buy this month.

Ahead of their Carabao Cup semifinal at Tottenham on Wednesday night, Slot was asked about their January market plans

He said, "You always look at the market. If there's a chance in the market this club always tries to bring that chance in.

"The team is in a good place. Unfortunately Joe Gomez is injured but he will be back in a few weeks.

"I'm very happy with the team. They deserve that trust."

