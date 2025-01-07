Ex-Spurs star Keane named Ferencvaros coach

Former Tottenham and Liverpool striker Robbie Keane has been named new coach of Hungary's Ferencvaros.

Keane moves to Hungary after leaving Israel's Maccabi Tel Aviv at the end of last season.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Irishman succeeds Pascal Jansen as Ferencvaros coach.

"We announce the successor to Dutchman Pascal Jansen to lead our 35-time champion and 24-time cup winner team, as the 146-time national team player of the Republic of Ireland Robbie Keane has signed on Monday," the club said in a statement.

"The new head coach arrived in Budapest on Sunday evening and will leave on Tuesday to join our team at the training camp in Spain."

Keane was forced to resign from Maccabi Tel Aviv last year due to the conflict in the Middle East.