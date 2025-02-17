Liverpool boss Slot happy with Quansah performance in victory over Wolves

Arne Slot praised Jarell Quansah for his composure after replacing Ibrahima Konate at halftime in Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Wolves.

The young defender slotted in seamlessly, handling the physical battle well and making key interventions.

Slot highlighted Quansah’s maturity and readiness, saying he showed exactly why he’s becoming a reliable option in the squad.

He told reporters: “I think all the boys showed great character, great mentality in the second half, but I think everybody has seen recently already – because he's played a few games recently and did really well – and I see in training sessions that he is back to being the same Jarell as in pre-season.

“I think he had a bit of a hard time after being taken off at Ipswich and then the first two or three games after that when he came in, he was also in a bit of a struggle. He is just showing now what he has shown in the last two or three months on the training pitch, but also when he comes in, that he's back to his old level.

“Then you can see how important he is. Again, today you saw how vital players like Jarell – and Wata (Wataru Endo) also – are for this team. If you want to achieve something, of course you need the goals from Mo or from Lucho or from all the others, but you also need these players that if you depend on them that they bring up performances like this.