Liverpool boss Slot: What I miss from Feyenoord...

Liverpool boss Arne Slot admits he misses Feyenoord.

Slot left the Rotterdammers for Anfield last summer.

He said on Friday, “I miss the people I have worked with. I hate to say this, but it's true: I miss the fans too. They were so good to me.

“That's something I never said when I was working there because I didn't want to make myself popular by giving them compliments, but they've been great to me.

“I absolutely miss the people I worked with there. Just like the players, because you build a relationship with them on ”, the coach continues. “I am very happy here at Liverpool. The staff and players are very good to me, but if you've worked together for three years and won some prizes, it's normal to miss those people. ”

Finally, there was also a joke with Feyenoord reporters Mikos Gouka and Martijn Krabbendam, who were in the back of the room: “I also miss these two journalists...!”

