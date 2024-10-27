Liverpool boss Slot: We don't need to be streetwise against Arsenal

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has dismissed talk of Arsenal using 'dark arts' ahead of today's clash at Emirates stadium.

Slot insists he has no concerns about how Arsenal will approach the game.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "If I watch Arsenal and City, I don't think about tactical free kicks or dark methods at all. All I can think about is how well they play.

When asked if his players were sufficiently "street-ready" to handle it if Arsenal repeat such tactics against the Reds, Slot continued: "It is your words that say they use those tactics. All I know is that my players are experienced and they know how to handle certain situations.

"I don't use the word 'streetwise' - I use the word experienced, and you have to find out how to react if the other team is better than you."