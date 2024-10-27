Arsenal keeper Raya rejects Trossard doubts ahead of Liverpool clash

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has rejected criticism of Leandro Trossard ahead of facing Liverpool on Sunday.

Trossard's loose pass against Bournemouth last week led to William Saliba being sent off in defeat at Dean Court. He also missed a penalty in the Champions League win against Shakhtar Donetsk.

But ahead of Sunday's clash with Liverpool, Raya insisted: "He has a great attitude, I don't think that's going to play on his mind.

"He's a top professional and a top lad. I really don't think that will affect him, he's just got to focus on doing the right things as it's just part of football.

"Everybody makes mistakes so I don't think he will think too much about that.

"He just needs to keep doing what he's doing because he's a top player and he's helped us in a lot of games this season."