Liverpool boss Slot wary of Rashford ahead of Villa clash

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is wary of Marcus Rashford ahead of tomorrow night's Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

Rashford is on-loan at Villa from Manchester United and due to start against the Reds.

Slot said this morning: "I know Marcus Rashford as I follow the Premier League and first time I faced him was in USA tour and was really impressed with how fast he is and comfortable on ball.

"I hope he shows that Villa but not tomorrow!

"I'd be completely surprised if a player of that quality isn't going to show that in upcoming months. He is a very good player."

On facing Villa overall, Slot continued: "They beat Celtic at home in an evening game.

"Villa away when you get the fixture list you always know it's one of the tougher ones we can face.

"Last season was 3-3. They have a very good manager who always has a very good gameplan. They have brought in some very good players in the January window and qualified top eight in Champions League.

"We know we will be facing a tough team. Every game for every team is difficult at this stage of the season."

A win for Liverpool would see them go 10 points clear at the top of the table, but Slot insists it's still too soon in the season to declare tomorrow night's result as being potentially decisive.

He said, "I see it as 13 games to be played and the next one is the most important one.

"Villa away is like Wolves at home a difficult one. They have a great home record maybe more when they play in the evening. We know it's going to be a challenge but we know we have a quite okay away record this season."

Asked about any nerves in the title race, Slot says he has confidence in his senior players to guide the team through any pitfalls over the coming months.

He explained, "We lean a lot on the players. How much work rate do they want to put in, how do they execute the gameplan, do they adapt to the other team's gameplan.

"It helps when a player has already won something but don't make that too big.

"The players who won it here were 25 points clear at one point when they won the league so there wasn't much pressure (in the run-in).

"It helps they are used to playing big games in their career with a lot of pressure. Like Macca (Alexis Mac Allister) who has won the World Cup.

"Everton away is a hostile experience so it helps if you've been there already. That's why it helped Conor Bradley, was his first one and he'll get more and more used to it.

"The more experience you have playing big games, the better it is. Some young players maybe don't have experience of big games but make the right decisions because of their quality. We must not overvalue experience but it does help."