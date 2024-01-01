Tribal Football
Most Read
Fenerbahce vice-president Ilicali: We promised Amrabat to Mourinho
Chelsea signing Sancho drops surprise exit message to Man Utd
Man Utd boss Ten Hag: We were forced into McTominay sale
Napoli chief Manna: Osimhen made clear he didn't want to play for us

Liverpool boss Slot: Victory at Man Utd couldn't have gone better

Liverpool boss Slot: Victory at Man Utd couldn't have gone better
Liverpool boss Slot: Victory at Man Utd couldn't have gone better
Liverpool boss Slot: Victory at Man Utd couldn't have gone betterAction Plus
Liverpool boss Arne Slot admits victory at Manchester United could not have run better.

Liverpool won 3-0, with Luis Diaz scoring twice and Mohamed Salah also netting.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Asked if the match could've gone better, Slot said: "No, no I don’t. I think everything you want to see as a manager you saw in this game. So, there were difficult moments for us – I think United started really well and we conceded one or two corner kicks in that moment.

"But we fought ourselves through those moments and then we got the disallowed goal but there was no negative reaction at all, we just kept on playing afterwards: scoring three, we could have scored more, two important saves from Ali   in the second half. So, everything was there and maybe the one that was most important is that the work-rate was incredible by all of them without the ball, and that makes it a very positive day today.

"I normally don’t use the word ‘proud’ but what I think we did very well in all three games is, like I just mentioned, the work-rate without the ball. So, we try to press the opponent as high as we can but if they play through or over our press, I see everybody working really hard to make sure we don’t need Ali and sometimes we do and then it’s a good thing that we have a real good goalkeeper.

"What impressed me most today was the way we played with the ball because I know what we can do without the ball, but the way we played with the ball was I think also very good today.

"It was special to be involved in this game and it’s only special if you win it, and that’s what we did. So,  really pleased that we won it but maybe even more with the game and how we did it today."

Mentions
Premier LeagueLiverpoolManchester United
Related Articles
Arne Slot speaks on Man Utd clash and relationship with Ten Hag
Ex-Juventus midfielder Rabiot retains Prem hope
Rashford sees Man Utd U18 defeat Liverpool