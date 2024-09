Rashford sees Man Utd U18 defeat Liverpool

Manchester United U18 defeated Liverpool in their first home league game of the season on Saturday.

Ahead of the seniors' clash on Sunday, United faced Liverpool U18s and won 2-0.

Goals in each half from Gabriele Biancheri and Tyler Fletcher saw United to victory.

United star and academy graduate Marcus Rashford attended the game as United won impressively on the day.

Leading Liverpool's attack on the day was Prince Cisse, the son of former Reds star Djibril Cisse.