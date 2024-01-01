Arne Slot speaks on Man Utd clash and relationship with Ten Hag

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has opened up about his preparations for the club's Man Utd clash this weekend and his "friendship" with manager Erik ten Hag.

The head coach spoke about what he's been told about Liverpool-Man United fixtures and the significance of the game.

“Some of them tried to tell me a few things about it, but I don't think that's really necessary. If you're starting to work at Liverpool, everybody knows, every player that comes in knows and every manager that comes in knows how important the game against United is.

“It's similar to when you work at Feyenoord, how big the game against Ajax is. People tell you, of course, but it's not really necessary because if you follow the game of football, which I do for a long time, you know the importance of Liverpool against United or United against Liverpool.”

Slot will meet Ten Hag this weekend and was asked if he has a good relationship with his Dutch compatriot.

“As good and as normal as the relationship you have with many other managers. Rene Hake and Ruud van Nistelrooy have joined him and the relationship with the both of them is also the same as with Erik. I would call that very good because all of us respect each other a lot because of what these managers did at their former clubs and they've been successful – all three of them – at the clubs they've worked at in the past. So, there's a good relationship between us.”

When asked if he and his Dutch compatriot were friends he answered simply.

“No, not friends. Friends is something else, I think, but a very good relationship. But a friend is someone you see a lot and you go out with either to dinner (or)… but that's not something we've done in the past. For that, we don't know each other well enough.”