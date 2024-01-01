Liverpool boss Slot unveils backroom team

Liverpool have officially confirmed the entirety of manager Arne Slot’s backroom team.

The club have revealed that Sipke Hulshoff is to join as first assistant coach from Feyenoord.

Ruben Peeters is taking on the role of lead physical performance coach for the Anfield side.

Fabian Otte will switch from the USA national team after the Copa America to be the head of first-team goalkeeper coaching.

Slot told Liverpoolfc.com: "Of course, you want to take some people with you as well because they know who you are, they know your playing style and they can translate this to the other people in the staff as well. But if you go to a club like Liverpool, you can assume – and I already noticed that – that there are a lot of good people working here as well.

"So, we are going to use hopefully the best of both worlds to implement a few things from us and to use the knowledge that is inside this club already because of the nine years Jürgen (Klopp) and his staff worked here.

"I bring in Sipke Hulshoff, who's been my assistant for a few years now at Feyenoord. I worked with him long ago, I worked with him at Cambuur Leeuwarden as well. He was the assistant of Ronald Koeman of the Dutch national team as well, but he is going to join me now from the start. A bit older than me, I think, not so much but a bit older than me. Because we work together for such a long time, I think the both of us know exactly what we want when it comes to game model, playing style – and I think that helps.

"Then we will bring in a performance coach, Ruben Peeters, who is going to help me and the club with – how would I put this in English words? – the way we are working on the physical side. Us three have worked together at Feyenoord for three years now and we know how we want to work, which is normal.

"And then there's a replacement in the goalkeeping staff as well – we've brought in Fabian Otte, who was working at Borussia Monchengladbach and is still now with the USA team at the Copa America.

"So those are the first positions we filled in and I think we are still looking for one or two other positions. Richard (Hughes) and me are calling each other a lot, not only about this but also about the positions we still have to fill in."