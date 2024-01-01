Liverpool in talks with Feyenoord for Hancko

Liverpool in talks with Feyenoord for Hancko

Liverpool are in talks with Feyenoord for David Hancko.

Mundo Deportivo says Liverpool boss Arne Slot has spoken with the Slovakia defender about following him from Rotterdam to Anfield.

Advertisement Advertisement

Leicester City and Atletico Madrid are also eyeing the Feyenoord centre-half.

With a deal at Feyenoord to 2028, Hancko recently joked about joining Slot at Liverpool.

“We joked about that,” he said, referring to his agent Branislav Jasurek. “If I were to play for one of the best clubs in the world and under him (Slot), that would of course be a dream for me.”