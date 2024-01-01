Tribal Football
De Cler can see Hancko at Slot's Liverpool
Former Feyenoord defender Tim de Cler has spoken about centre half David Hancko.

The stopper was impressive as Slovakia beat Belgium 1-0 at Euro 2024 this week.

The 26-year-old was hugely impressive for Arne Slot at Feyenoord in recent seasons.

But now de Cler believes that Hancko should move with Slot to Liverpool this summer.

“He is so stable and can basically do anything. I just think he is a top defender all-round,” he told SoccerNews

“If he makes it to the next round, and that chance is quite high, his market value will also increase again.

“More and more clubs are becoming interested. And they were already there. I think he can easily handle a club just below the top six in Europe. Then I’m talking about a club like Atletico Madrid or Liverpool. He can certainly handle that.”

