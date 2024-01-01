Wife admits Liverpool target Hancko wants Feyenoord exit

Liverpool are in the market for a defender and may sign a player who has played for their new manager.

Feyenoord star David Hancko is being tipped to reunite with Arne Slot at the Anfield club.

His wife recently confirmed that the Slovakian, who is at Euro 2024, wants to leave Feyenoord.

His spouse, professional tennis player Kristana Pliskova, stated to Sportovy: "It will be dealt with this summer. Probably only after the championship, but I'm not such an expert.

“I don't know if it's up for grabs, but I think he'd like to move on. Actually, we would both be happy.

“We'll see what will happen in the end. I'm not complaining, but there are definitely better places. For me, Spain or Italy.”

“As an agency, we are in contact not only with these two clubs (Liverpool and PSG), but also with others who are looking into David's situation,” Branislav Jasurek from agency FairSport International, which represents the defender, told TN.cz when asked about interest from Liverpool.

“The people at Feyenoord know that David Hancko will be sold, even in the summer, and maybe better than now. It would have to be one of the big clubs. He will certainly not go from Feyenoord Rotterdam, which is going to play in the Champions League, to a club that will play in the second half of the Premier League.

"It is special about David that he still wants to talk with the coach. We believe that in the summer he will choose and choose the best in terms of sports, just like it was with Sparta Prague, which he preferred over other teams. Likewise with Feyenoord Rotterdam, which he preferred over other and more financially lucrative offers.

"If he transfers, it will definitely be great because he will transfer to a big club. But even if he doesn't transfer, I think that David is happy in Rotterdam and nothing big will happen.”