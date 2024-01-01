Liverpool boss Slot: Too soon to talk title chances

Liverpool boss Arne Slot says it's too soon to consider themselves title contenders.

The Reds went top of the Premier League table after victory at Wolves.

Slot said: "I know how good we are, but we still have to prove ourselves.

"After the international break we have a tougher schedule. But I have also noticed now that every team in the Premier League has a few players who cost forty to fifty million pounds and have a lot of quality.

"I don't care if they underestimate or overestimate us. The situation is that Manchester City have taken 31 points more than us in the last two seasons, we are now trying to close that gap."